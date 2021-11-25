Matt Nagy: Bears Are 'Freaking Warriors ... They're Not Losers, They Know How to Win'

AP Photo/Duane Burleson

The Chicago Bears are 4-7 and needed a last-second field goal to defeat the winless Detroit Lions in Week 12, but embattled head coach Matt Nagy stressed that his players are not losers.

"They're freaking warriors," Nagy told reporters after Thursday's 16-14 win. "They know how to win. They're not losers; they know how to win."

To Chicago's credit, it did overcome some adversity in the victory.

Rookie quarterback Justin Fields was out with a rib injury, and Khalil Mack (foot) and Akiem Hicks (ankle) were both sidelined on defense. Star linebacker Roquan Smith also exited during the middle of Thursday's contest because of a hamstring setback.

What's more, the on-field developments largely took a backseat during the week leading up to the game because of Nagy's status. Rumors swirled about whether he would be fired after the contest, and insider and podcast host Jordan Schultz reported that "an overwhelming number of Bears players want" him gone.

Despite all that, Andy Dalton led an 18-play, 69-yard drive that lasted eight minutes and 30 seconds at the end of the game. Cairo Santos capped it off with the winning field goal as time expired.