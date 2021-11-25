Lakers' LeBron James Says He Hasn't Been Able to Talk to Pistons' Isaiah Stewart

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James addressed his one-game suspension and the incident with Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart after Wednesday's win over the Indiana Pacers.

When speaking to reporters, the King said he still has not been able to contact Stewart.

James struck Stewart in the face when going for a rebound, which left the Piston bloodied. Stewart then charged at James and had to be held back multiple times. Both were ejected, although the Lakers came back to win without the four-time MVP in the fourth quarter.

Stewart was suspended for two games, while James was suspended for one.

LeBron previously told reporters, "I'm not that kind of player. I didn't think it warranted a suspension."

Los Angeles lost to the New York Knicks on Tuesday without James, although it managed an overtime win over the Pacers behind his 39 points.