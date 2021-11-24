Lakers' Anthony Davis Won't Play vs. Pacers Because of Fever

AP Photo/Jim McIsaac

Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis will not play in his team's road game against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday because of a fever, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters prior to the team's 106-100 road loss to the New York Knicks on Tuesday that Davis had a low-grade fever, per Fred Katz of The Athletic.

AD was questionable for the game but ended up playing after going through warmups. He finished with 20 points on 7-of-17 shooting with six rebounds.

Unfortunately, AD did not get better Wednesday, with Lakers reporter Mike Trudell providing an update after Vogel's latest comments.

"His fever returned today," Trudell tweeted. "Davis has been in bed all day, and trying to hold out some hope to get to the arena and play, but it seems unlikely."

Davis has averaged 24.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 1.2 steals in 35.0 minutes per game for the Lakers. The Pacers game will mark his first absence from the team this year.

The Lakers will simultaneously welcome back LeBron James after he served a one-game suspension following an altercation with Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart last Sunday.

Without James, L.A. rolled out a starting five featuring Russell Westbrook, Avery Bradley, Tale Horton-Tucker, Davis and DeAndre Jordan. The 9-10 Lakers can simply opt to replace Davis with James as they look to move to .500 on the year.

L.A.'s game with the Pacers is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET in Gainbridge Fieldhouse.