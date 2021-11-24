Andre Johnson, Hines Ward Headline 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Semifinalists

Andre Johnson, Hines Ward Headline 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame SemifinalistsNovember 24, 2021
The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the semifinalists for the modern-era portion of its upcoming 2022 class.
Twenty-six players made the cut, including seven in their first year of eligibility. Eddie George, Andre Johnson and Vince Wilfork are among those looking to become first-ballot Hall of Famers.
At the opposite end of the spectrum, Hines Ward is one of five players to have been a semifinalist at least six times.
Pro Football Hall of Fame @ProFootballHOF
BREAKING: 7 first-year eligible players are among the list of 26 Modern-Era Player Semifinalists for the Class of 2022.<br><br>More on the semifinalists: <a href="https://t.co/C4z4QkeAF5">https://t.co/C4z4QkeAF5</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PFHOF22?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PFHOF22</a> <a href="https://t.co/E9SnNGRGeX">pic.twitter.com/E9SnNGRGeX</a>
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.