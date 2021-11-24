Andre Johnson, Hines Ward Headline 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Semifinalists

AP Photo/Patric Schneider

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the semifinalists for the modern-era portion of its upcoming 2022 class.

Twenty-six players made the cut, including seven in their first year of eligibility. Eddie George, Andre Johnson and Vince Wilfork are among those looking to become first-ballot Hall of Famers.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, Hines Ward is one of five players to have been a semifinalist at least six times.

