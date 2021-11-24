Anthony Davis Reveals Advice He Gives Russell Westbrook Before Lakers Games

AP Photo/Jim McIsaac

Russell Westbrook's fit with his new Lakers teammates hasn't been seamless, but Anthony Davis has encouraged him to play his game.

"Russ has to continue to do what he's doing no matter who's on the floor. To be himself," Davis told reporters. "I tell him before every game: 'Be nobody but yourself. That's why we brought you here.' I think a lot of times, he tries to go passive and to start passing the basketball, looking for other guys, which is great, but kind of takes him out of a rhythm. And he can do the same for guys while being aggressive."

Westbrook had 31 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in Tuesday's loss to the New York Knicks, perhaps his best game since arriving in Los Angeles this offseason. Twenty-five of those points came in the second half as the Lakers mounted an unsuccessful comeback after trailing by as many as 25 points.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.