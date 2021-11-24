Jonathan Taylor, Cooper Kupp, Travis Kelce Lead 2022 NFL Pro Bowl Voting After 1 Week

Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

The NFL announced Wednesday that Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is the leading vote-getter after one week of Pro Bowl voting.

The league tweeted the following graphic with Taylor up top thanks to the 81,087 votes he has received:

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is the only other player with at least 80,000 votes, while Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs round out the top five.

Taylor has earned the No. 1 position in the Pro Bowl voting with his strong performance this season, especially in Week 11 against the Buffalo Bills.

The second-year back was the driving force behind Indy's 41-15 road upset of Buffalo, as he rushed for 185 yards and four touchdowns, while also catching three passes for 19 yards and one touchdown.

On the season, Taylor leads the NFL with 1,122 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns, and he has pitched in 32 grabs for 322 yards and two scores.

Like Taylor, Kupp has been dominant at his position this season.

The 28-year-old has been quarterback Matthew Stafford's favorite target and leads the NFL in most major receiving categories, including receptions (85), receiving yardage (1,141) and receiving touchdowns (10).

Kelce has been the premier tight end in the NFL for the past several seasons, and that continues to be the case in 2021, as he leads all tight ends in receptions (67) and receiving yardage (821). He is also tied for second with five receiving touchdowns.

Unless he suffers an injury, Kelce is virtually guaranteed to finish with over 1,000 receiving yards for the sixth straight season, extending his NFL record for tight ends.

Garrett, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, is having his most productive season.

His 13 sacks are a half-sack shy of his career high, and they represent the most in the league.

Meanwhile, Diggs is the NFL leader in interceptions with eight and pick-sixes with two. The second-year man has broken out after Dallas selected him in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft out of Alabama.

Fans can continue voting for the Pro Bowl until Dec. 16.