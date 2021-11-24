Report: Gersson Rosas Pushed for Timberwolves' Workout at Alex Rodriguez's House

AP Photo/Jim Mone, File

Former Minnesota Timberwolves president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas reportedly pushed for the workout that eventually resulted in a $250,000 fine for the team.

The NBA fined the Timberwolves for arranging a team workout in Miami during the offseason at Alex Rodriguez's house, and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reported Wednesday that Rosas "assured everyone that the Wolves were acting within league parameters."

Alas, that turned out not to be the case.

Krawczynski reported in April that Rodriguez and Marc Lore agreed to be the successors to Glen Taylor as the governors of the Timberwolves and WNBA's Minnesota Lynx, so the choice of the former baseball great's house for the workout followed even though it was against the NBA's rules.

Rosas is no longer with the organization after the Timberwolves announced on Sept. 22 they parted ways.

Mike Max of WCCO reported the decision to fire the former president of basketball operations came down to "a culture he created that allegedly was toxic, and for an 'inappropriate relationship' inside the organization."

Chris Hine of the Star Tribune also noted "there has been growing discord and strained relationships among Rosas, the front office and the rest of the organization" at the time of the firing.

Wednesday's report from Krawczynski pointed out Rodriguez and Lore were involved in the decision to move on from Rosas prior to the 2021-22 campaign.

On the court, Minnesota is off to an 8-9 start and would be in the play-in tournament if the season ended today.

The team seems to be trending in the right direction during its current four-game winning streak, especially with Karl-Anthony Towns as a foundational piece who is a double-double threat every time he steps on the floor. D'Angelo Russell also provides a scoring spark, and Anthony Edwards is perhaps the biggest reason for optimism as the No. 1 pick in last season's NBA draft.

Edwards has shown strides as an outside shooter and is averaging 22.2 points per game.

Minnesota made the playoffs just once in the previous 17 seasons, but it could be a postseason factor in 2021-22 if it continues to play like it has of late.