Warriors Rumors: Klay Thompson 'Looks Like the' Klay 'of Old'; 'Optimism' Within GSW

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are already looking like title contenders without Klay Thompson, jumping out to a 15-2 start while he's recovering from a torn Achilles.

When Thompson does return, it looks like the Warriors will be getting a version of him at or near his former All-Star self, according to ESPN's Nick Friedell on Brian Windhorst & the Hoop Collective podcast (45:15 mark):

"When you watch him run up and down the floor and you're watching him take the shots from all over the place and knock them down, he looks like the Klay Thompson of old. And that's why the optimism that you were referring to internally is there, because the Warriors personnel are seeing the same things day by day by day. They're seeing the consistency from Klay that we're used to seeing, but everybody knows that it's going to be different once the intensity of a real NBA game starts. But all signs to this point have been very positive, and in the brief moments of time where I've been able to watch him, you wouldn't notice a difference in the way in which he's going up and down the floor."

