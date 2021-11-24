Nets Rumors: Latest on Joe Harris Trade Value; Kevin Durant 'Really Likes' Cam Thomas

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

While Kyrie Irving's continued absence from the Brooklyn Nets has led to some understandable trade speculation, the player on their roster with the most tangible trade value is reportedly Joe Harris.

"There's some belief in the league—it doesn't even need sourcing—if you look at analysis on the roster, if the Nets had to make the trade, the player they have that they could trade that could get them value in return is Joe Harris. But you can't move Joe Harris unless you have a really good shooter to play on the perimeter there," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective podcast (48:26 mark).

Windhorst says to "watch out" for rookie guard Cam Thomas, who has been lighting up the G League of late. The LSU product scored 46 points in a G League game Saturday night, and Kevin Durant "really likes" Thomas' game.

