Windhorst: 'I Guarantee' LeBron James 'Pissed off About' Losing $300K for Suspension

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

LeBron James is likely to be closing in on billionaire status. His one-game suspension will cost him $284,004, which puts about as much of a dent in his wallet as the price of a fast-food value meal for the average American.

That doesn't mean he's happy about the lost check, though.

"I suspect that he [LeBron] will be contrite. I'm sure he's not happy about the suspension. I wouldn't be. He also will not be happy about losing $300,000, because even if he's got hundreds of millions, LeBron's not about losing $300,000. So, I guarantee that he was pissed off about that," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on the Hoop Collective podcast.

The NBA suspended James for one game for his closed-fist strike of Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart when the two were jostling for position on a free throw in Sunday's Lakers-Pistons game. An incensed and bloodied Stewart then charged after James on several occasions while being held back by members of both teams. Stewart received a two-game suspension for his trouble.

James reportedly attempted to reach out to Stewart after the game in an attempt to soothe over any lingering tensions.