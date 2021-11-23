Popovich on Spurs' Players-Only Meeting: 'Just Dandy...Hope They Had a Good Talk'

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich didn't have much to say regarding his team's players-only meeting following a 115-90 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves last Thursday.

"Well, that's just dandy," Popovich told reporters when asked about the gathering. "I hope they had a good talk."

Clearing the air in a locker room can be beneficial, but players-only meetings don't always accomplish their goals. In the case of the Spurs, their closed-door conference may not have changed much.

San Antonio fell 115-111 to the Phoenix Suns on Monday to drop its fifth straight game. At 4-12, Popovich's squad is 13th in the Western Conference and 3.5 games out of the final play-in spot.

For 22 straight seasons, the Spurs were a playoff team. Now, they're finding out what life is like when you can't pivot from one foundational star to another in David Robinson, Tim Duncan and Kawhi Leonard.

Coming into the season, Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey ranked the five-time champions 25th in the NBA. The franchise hasn't fully committed to a rebuild, yet it has assembled a roster with a firm ceiling—San Antonio had nearly identical records in 2019-20 (32-39) and 2020-21 (33-39).

There's only so much a players-only meeting can do to help the Spurs on the court.