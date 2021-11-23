LeBron James, J.R. Smith, More Poke Fun at Kyle Kuzma’s Oversized Sweater on IG

Eric Espada/Getty Images

Some people wear jackets to fight the cold of late November.

Kyle Kuzma apparently wears a massive pink sweatshirt that is, let's say, multiple sizes too big for him. He posted a picture of his outfit of choice on Instagram prior to Monday's game between his Washington Wizards and the Charlotte Hornets.

As Molly Morrison of Blue Wire Pods pointed out, players such as J.R. Smith, Isaiah Thomas and even LeBron James didn't miss an opportunity to poke fun at Kuzma's fashion choices:

Kuzma explained to Smith and Thomas that it was cold out and notably told former Los Angeles Lakers teammate James the sweatshirt was "fire."

Going from playing in L.A. to the nation's capital is quite the adjustment climate-wise, so Kuzma can be forgiven in his search for warmer clothes. It also didn't stop him from posting a double-double of 11 points, 13 rebounds and five assists in Washington's 109-103 loss to the Hornets.