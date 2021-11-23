Citadel MBB Coach Duggar Baucom Taken to Hospital After Collapsing During Duke Game

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The Citadel men's basketball coach Duggar Baucom collapsed on the sideline during the first half of Monday's game against Duke.

According to the Associated Press, the 61-year-old was transported to Duke University Hospital for further evaluation after being helped off the court.

Associate head coach Jack Castleberry assumed Baucom's duties for the remainder of Monday's game.

Following The Citadel's 107-81 loss to the Blue Devils, Castleberry told reporters Baucom was "is as good as he can be" and "in good spirits."

Baucom is in his seventh season at The Citadel. The Bulldogs had their first winning record (13-12) under his watch in 2020-21 and got off to a 3-1 start prior to their trip to Durham, North Carolina. They opened the campaign with a 15-point victory over Pittsburgh.

Baucom is a native of Charlotte, North Carolina. Prior to Monday's contest, he recounted how he used to follow Duke games when he worked as a member of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The Citadel returns to the court Sunday to play South Carolina State.