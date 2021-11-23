Seth Rollins Attacked by Fan on Video on Entrance Ramp During WWE Raw

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

A fan jumped over the barricade and tackled Seth Rollins on the entrance ramp during Raw on Monday night.

Rollins was walking backstage following a match with Finn Balor when the fan suddenly entered the picture and took him to the ground. WWE security and referees responded quickly to subdue the fan.

WWE issued a statement on the incident, noting the fan will be "prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law":

This wasn't the Monday Night Messiah's first unexpected brush with the WWE Universe. A fan walked alongside him to the ring during a 2015 edition of Raw.

While not a common occurrence at WWE shows, that this happens at all is still concerning. One of the worst examples came in 2002 when a fan pushed a ladder out from Eddie Guerrero as he was scaling the rungs.

Luckily, it appears Rollins was unhurt from Monday's incident.

The fan, meanwhile, was escorted out of Barclays Center.