Seth Rollins Attacked by Fan on Video on Entrance Ramp During WWE Raw

Seth Rollins Attacked by Fan on Video on Entrance Ramp During WWE RawNovember 23, 2021
A fan jumped over the barricade and tackled Seth Rollins on the entrance ramp during Raw on Monday night.
Rollins was walking backstage following a match with Finn Balor when the fan suddenly entered the picture and took him to the ground. WWE security and referees responded quickly to subdue the fan.
WWE issued a statement on the incident, noting the fan will be "prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law":
Marc Raimondi @marc_raimondi
Statement from WWE on wrestler Seth Rollins being attacked by a fan during Raw tonight: <br><br>“WWE takes the safety of its performers very seriously. The individual who attacked Seth Rollins has been turned over to the NYPD and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
This wasn't the Monday Night Messiah's first unexpected brush with the WWE Universe. A fan walked alongside him to the ring during a 2015 edition of Raw.
While not a common occurrence at WWE shows, that this happens at all is still concerning. One of the worst examples came in 2002 when a fan pushed a ladder out from Eddie Guerrero as he was scaling the rungs.
Scott Fishman @smFISHMAN
Performers like Seth Rollins already put their body on the line wrestling and entertaining us regularly. They shouldn’t have to look over their shoulder and worry about idiots going after them. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WWERaw?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WWERaw</a>
Luckily, it appears Rollins was unhurt from Monday's incident.
The fan, meanwhile, was escorted out of Barclays Center.