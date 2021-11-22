Geno Auriemma Says Paige Bueckers Wasn't 'Any Good' in UConn's Loss to South Carolina

Williams Paul/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma called out star guard Paige Bueckers after the team's 73-57 loss to No. 1 South Carolina on Monday.

"I don't think she was any good today, to be honest," Auriemma said of Bueckers after the game. "I thought the first half, there were a lot of great moments that she had but I think for the entire second half, I don't think she was much of a factor."

The sophomore led the No. 2 Huskies with 19 points and seven assists in the Battle 4 Atlantis matchup, but only six of her points came in the second half. She was held scoreless in the fourth quarter as UConn was outscored 16-3.

