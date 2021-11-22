Geno Auriemma Says Paige Bueckers Wasn't 'Any Good' in UConn's Loss to South Carolina

Geno Auriemma Says Paige Bueckers Wasn't 'Any Good' in UConn's Loss to South CarolinaNovember 23, 2021
UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma called out star guard Paige Bueckers after the team's 73-57 loss to No. 1 South Carolina on Monday.
"I don't think she was any good today, to be honest," Auriemma said of Bueckers after the game. "I thought the first half, there were a lot of great moments that she had but I think for the entire second half, I don't think she was much of a factor."
The sophomore led the No. 2 Huskies with 19 points and seven assists in the Battle 4 Atlantis matchup, but only six of her points came in the second half. She was held scoreless in the fourth quarter as UConn was outscored 16-3.
