Shams: LeBron James Tried to Apologize to Isaiah Stewart After Lakers-Pistons Scuffle

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James reportedly attempted to reach out and apologize to Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart for hitting him in the face during Sunday's game.

"I'm told LeBron James did try to track down Isaiah Stewart's number postgame to apologize to Stewart again and let him know it was an inadvertent hit," Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium said on the Pat McAfee Show.

James whacked Stewart in the face with a closed fist when the two were jostling for position on a free throw in the third quarter. An incensed Stewart immediately got up off the floor and attempted to charge at James but was held back to several people on both teams.

Stewart was bloodied by the shot and needed eight stitches to fix his wound. Both James and Stewart were ejected from the game.

Charania said the NBA league office is reviewing the matter and will likely come down with a ruling on any further potential punishment later Monday or Tuesday. Pistons coach Dwane Casey said he hoped Stewart would not face further punishment and does not feel LeBron is a dirty player.

"His eye got cracked all the way open," Casey told reporters of Stewart. "He was upset for a reason. I don't think that James is a dirty player, but it got them going instead of continuing the momentum that we had."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Lakers trailed 78-66 at the time of the incident but went on to win 121-116.