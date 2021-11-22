Pistons HC Casey: LeBron James Isn't a Dirty Player, Isaiah Stewart Shouldn't Get Ban

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

LeBron James may have busted open Isaiah Stewart with a closed-fist smack that left the Detroit Pistons center bloodied and incensed, but Pistons coach Dwane Casey does not feel James is a dirty player.

"His eye got cracked all the way open," Casey told reporters. "He was upset for a reason. I don't think that James is a dirty player, but it got them going instead of continuing the momentum that we had."

James and Stewart were both ejected from Sunday's Lakers-Pistons game after LeBron clocked Stewart when the two were jostling for position on a free throw in the third quarter. James was struggling to gain his balance and seemingly cocked back his fist, smacking Stewart in the face and causing injuries that required eight stitches.

The Lakers ended up winning 121-116 after trailing 78-66 before the incident.

Stewart immediately charged after James several times in a melee that led to a game stoppage and resulted in both players being ejected. Casey says he doesn't believe Stewart should face any further consequences for his actions.

"He shouldn't be facing anything," Casey said. "Not getting off the court in time, the league will have to decide on that. The man got eight stitches, or whatever the number of stitches it is, across his forehead. … He was upset, blood running down his face. I don't see ramifications from the league from that standpoint, except for him just (not) leaving the court, maybe. I thought that's why he got ejected out of the game. To me, that's enough punishment."

James does not have a history of dirty plays, and this was only his second ejection in his 19 NBA seasons.

That said, it would be a surprise if both players didn't receive some further reprimand from the league office.