Lakers' Anthony Davis: 'Everyone in the League Knows LeBron Is Not a Dirty Guy'

Anthony Davis has his teammate's back.

"Everyone in the league knows LeBron is not a dirty guy," Davis told reporters after helping lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 121-116 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday.

The outcome took a backseat when James struck Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart in the face while battling for a rebound. Stewart was bloodied and had to be held back from James during the ensuing scuffle, even charging at the King at one point.

Davis said James was attempting to apologize before Stewart charged and also added, "We're not promoting violence. I'm not promoting violence. Our security and their security did a hell of a job."

Officials reviewed the play and issued a flagrant-2 foul to James, who was promptly ejected. Stewart was also ejected because he was given two technical fouls, while Russell Westbrook was issued a technical foul.

It was just the second time in his illustrious career that James was ejected, with the first coming during the 2017-18 campaign when he was a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

On the court, the Lakers looked well on their way to a loss while facing a double-digit deficit in the second half after James was ejected. Instead, they outscored the Pistons 37-17 in the fourth quarter and came charging back for the win.

Davis was excellent with 30 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, five blocks and four steals, while Westbrook tallied 26 points, 10 assists, nine rebounds and two steals.

The duo helped Los Angeles snap a three-game losing streak and improve to 9-9 on the season.

While there could be ensuing suspensions or fines, the Lakers and Pistons face each other again next Sunday. If James and Stewart are both on the court again, the scuffle that led to the King's ejection will surely be the primary storyline going into the rematch.