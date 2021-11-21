Michael Gallup, Dalton Schultz, Cowboys' Fantasy Outlook After CeeDee Lamb Concussion

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb exited Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs with a concussion, and his status for the team's Thanksgiving matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders is uncertain.

If Lamb misses that game, several receivers stand to see their fantasy stock increase, including Michael Gallup and tight end Dalton Schultz.

Gallup has missed most of the 2021 campaign with a calf strain, but when he's healthy, he's one of Dak Prescott's go-to options. In 16 games last season, the 25-year-old caught 59 passes for 843 yards and five touchdowns.

With Lamb sidelined, Gallup could be a solid No. 1 receiving option. However, he's probably a better option at WR2 or flex. He's set to see more offensive snaps and more targets in Lamb's absence, but he wasn't very effective against the Chiefs on Sunday. At the 6:22 mark of the third quarter, Gallup had caught just three passes for 16 yards.

It would also be difficult for fantasy managers to pick up Gallup, too, as he's rostered in 68 percent of Yahoo Sports fantasy leagues.

Schultz, meanwhile, has emerged as one of the more valuable fantasy tight ends. He entered Sunday's game with 38 catches for 438 yards and three touchdowns. He also led the team with four catches for 29 yards at the 6:22 mark of the third quarter against Kansas City.

If you're in need of a tight end, Schultz might be a good pickup, but there are probably better players you can pick up as a flex option. The 25-year-old is also rostered in 81 percent of Yahoo leagues, so he's probably not available for many fantasy managers.

It's also important to mention that Cedrick Wilson might be worth picking up as a flex option. The 26-year-old entered Sunday's game with 19 catches for 280 yards and three touchdowns. He also had two catches for 20 yards at the 6:22 mark of the third quarter against Kansas City.

If Lamb is sidelined, Wilson figures to see more offensive snaps on Thanksgiving against the Raiders. He's also rostered in just two percent of Yahoo leagues, making him an easy pickup for Week 12.