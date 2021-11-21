CeeDee Lamb Ruled Out for Cowboys vs. Chiefs With Concussion

AP Photo/Matt Patterson

Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs with a concussion.

Ahead of Dallas' Week 9 clash with the Denver Broncos, Lamb sprained his ankle at practice, leaving his status for the game in some doubt.

The 6'2" pass-catcher met expectations as a rookie in 2020. Despite Dak Prescott missing most of the year, he had 74 receptions for 935 yards and five touchdowns.

Lamb is only getting better in 2021. Through nine appearances, he has hauled in 47 passes for 726 yards and six TDs.

He had a monster showing in Week 6 (nine receptions, 149 yards, two touchdowns) and was responsible for the game-winning touchdown in a 35-29 victory over the New England Patriots.

The Cowboys offense is clearly worse without Lamb.

Dallas can still count on Michael Gallup, and Dalton Schultz continues to be a consistent target at tight end. On the ground, head coach Mike McCarthy can lean on the pair of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.

As long as Lamb isn't out for too long, the team should be able to cope.