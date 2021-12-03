Warriors' Klay Thompson Hopes to Return from Injury in Next Few Weeks or a Month

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson is getting closer to returning.

Per ESPN's Marc J. Spears, Thompson said Friday on Instagram his hope is to be back "in the next few weeks" or "maybe a month."

This echoes comments made by Warriors head coach Steve Kerr during an appearance on Thursday's episode of Damon and Ratto on 95.7 The Game.

The Warriors continue to take things slowly with their five-time All-Star.

The 31-year-old missed the entire 2019-20 season with a torn ACL, which he suffered during Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals. He also missed the 2020-21 season with a torn Achilles suffered during an offseason workout.

Thompson said in an ESPN broadcast in early November that he missed being on the court. "I think these last two years have given me a great sense of appreciation for the work it takes to be great, and my story is still being written," he said.

The Warriors have been fantastic in Thompson's absence thus far. Their 18-3 record is the second-best mark in the NBA, behind the Phoenix Suns (19-3).

Getting Thompson back to play alongside Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins certainly makes them look more dangerous on paper.

Given how long Thompson has been out of action, there are going to be questions about how much of an impact he can have. If he plays anywhere near the level he was at before the injuries, the Warriors will likely be the team to beat in the Western Conference.