Tevin Coleman, Ty Johnson's Jets Fantasy Outlook After Michael Carter's Injury

AP Photo/Steve Luciano

Michael Carter had taken control of the New York Jets backfield, but an ankle injury forced him out of Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins and created more opportunities for Tevin Coleman and Ty Johnson.

Though the Jets offense entered the day averaging just 17.9 points per game, 26th in the NFL, any running back who gets touches is worth monitoring in fantasy football.

Carter also showed a running back can be a valuable fantasy asset in this offense after scoring four touchdowns in his last six games. If Carter is forced to miss more time, Coleman and Johnson could be worth starting in favorable matchups, though Johnson has more upside of the two.

Johnson has seen limited playing time this season, but he has been a quality receiver out of the backfield with 24 catches for 263 yards and two touchdowns entering Week 11. He had at least five receptions in three of his last four games.

Without Carter in the lineup, Johnson becomes one of the team's more dynamic offensive weapons and someone who should get the ball.

New York often playing from behind should only give the 24-year-old a bigger role going forward. Though the upside is limited in standard leagues, Johnson could be a flex play in points-per-reception leagues.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Coleman is the better bet for early down rushing work as the coaching staff continues to get him touches. The veteran missed about a month with a hamstring injury but saw four carries and two catches immediately upon returning in Week 10.

He was also used ahead of Johnson for much of Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

The problem is there is rarely much room to run for the Jets and even fewer goal-to-go situations. Even with double-digit carries, Coleman will have a difficult time producing enough to justify in your lineup.

A matchup against the Houston Texans in Week 12 could be interesting, but only add Coleman if you are desperate at running back.