Kayla Harrison's Manager Says WWE and UFC Are Trying to Sign Star to Contract

Kayla Harrison is highly sought-after as she looks to take the next step of her mixed martial arts career.

"Everybody trying to sign Kayla. Even Walmart try to sign Kayla. The WWE been calling too but we're interested in real fighting," manager Ali Abdelaziz told TMZ Sports.

Harrison won two Olympic gold medals in judo and has made a seamless transition to MMA with a 12-0 record in the Professional Fighters League. TMZ noted the 31-year-old is set to be a free agent in the coming days, but there is uncertainty about her next move.

"I think she's happy with PFL," Abdelaziz said. "But listen, I got great relationships with UFC, Bellator, but I have to show a little loyalty to PFL."

Harrison had previously told TMZ that she would love to fight Cris Cyborg, who currently holds the Bellator Women's Featherweight World Championship. Of course, she also said her goal was to one day match up with Amanda Nunes, who has dominated the women's division in UFC.

Though WWE seems unlikely at this point, it could be a wide-open race between the other MMA competitions.

