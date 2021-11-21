Collin Morikawa Becomes 1st American to Win Race to Dubai Title on European Tour

Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Collin Morikawa became the first American to win the Race to Dubai title after Sunday's DP World Tour Championship made him the top scorer on the European Tour for the 2021 season.

"It's an honor to be the first American to do that, to put my name against many, many greats and Hall of Famers," Morikawa said, per Steve Douglas of the Associated Press. "It’s special. I get touched up just talking about that.

"To close it out not just with a top 10 but to actually win...what a great way to finish."

Morikawa shot 66 in the final round at the Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai, earning a three-stroke win in the year-end tournament.

The 24-year-old also won the Open Championship in July, putting himself in contention for the European Tour title despite limited appearances outside the United States.

Morikawa's only other events outside the United States were the Scottish Open and the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, though he finished outside the top 50 in both tournaments.

The majority of his production came in American tournaments, including a win at the WGC-Workday Championship and top-10 finishes at the Masters and PGA Championship.

These points also helped Morikawa on the PGA Tour, as he finished the regular season first in the FedEx Cup standings. Though he struggled in the playoffs on the way to a tie for 26th place, his effort in Dubai helped him earn at least one year-end trophy.

It's yet another honor for the burgeoning superstar, who already has two major titles and six professional wins on his resume.

Morikawa was also granted a lifetime membership on the European Tour, joining Tom Watson, Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Patrick Reed among the only Americans to earn that honor.