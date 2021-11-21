Ben Simmons Trade Rumors: Cade Cunningham of Interest; 76ers Don't Want Jerami Grant

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly not willing to hold trade discussions with the Detroit Pistons for Ben Simmons unless Cade Cunningham is attached in a deal.

Kyle Neubeck of Philly Voice reported the Sixers are not interested in a trade centered on Jerami Grant, who is viewed as being too similar to Tobias Harris. Cunningham is the only player on the Pistons roster who could move the needle, and it's highly unlikely Detroit is willing to part with the 2021 No. 1 overall pick.

