Bucks' Giannis Records Fastest 30-Point, 20-Rebound, 5-Assist Game in NBA History

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to etch his name into the record books at just 26 years old.

Antetokounmpo recorded 32 points, 20 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals in 30 minutes during Saturday's 117-108 win over the Orlando Magic. He's now the owner of the fastest 30-point, 20-rebound, 5-assist game since minutes started being tracked in 1951, per Elias Sports.

It was also the third 30-point, 20-rebound, 5-assist game of Antetokounmpo's career. The only other players with more 30/20/5 games are Charles Barkley (8), Kevin Garnett (4) and Tim Duncan (4).

The two-time MVP entered Saturday's game averaging 27.5 points, 11.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game while shooting 50.7 percent from the field.