Warriors' Stephen Curry Suffered Quad Injury vs. Mavs; Could Miss Pelicans Game

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry suffered a left quad contusion during the team's 99-82 road loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.

Afterward, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters "there's a chance" Golden State rests him for its road game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday.

Curry struggled in 36 minutes on Wednesday, posting 14 points on 5-of-24 shooting and nine rebounds.

Curry suffered a hip injury Nov. 16 against the Brooklyn Nets when he was involved in a collision with fellow All-Star guard James Harden. After playing against the Cleveland Cavaliers two days later, he sat out the following night against the Detroit Pistons, marking his first absence of the 2021-22 NBA season.

"I'll get an assessment," Curry told reporters after the Nets game. "That charge really messed with me a little bit, so I'm just trying to deal with that a little bit."

The 33-year-old Davidson product has shown MVP form. He's averaged 26.8 points, 6.1 assists, 5.3 rebounds, 5.1 threes and 1.4 steals through 35 appearances.

Gary Payton II could draw the start at point guard if Curry is sidelined. It'll also create more playing time for Damion Lee and Chris Chiozza in the Dubs' backcourt rotation.

Golden State's depth players have provided valuable production this season, and the group will be called on even more when any of the team's stars are out of the lineup. They're capable of filling a void on a short-term basis.