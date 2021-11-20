Antonio Brown out for Bucs vs. Giants amid Controversy Surrounding COVID Vaccine Card

AP Photo/Rich Schultz

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced Saturday that wide receiver Antonio Brown will not play Monday night against the New York Giants.

It will mark Brown's fourth consecutive game missed due to a sprained ankle, but ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that he has a "real chance" to play next week against the Indianapolis Colts.

While Brown's absence Monday will be related to injury, he is also mired in controversy, as his former personal chef, Steven Ruiz, has alleged that Brown obtained a fake COVID-19 vaccination card, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

