WWE Rumors: Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott Draws Interest from 'Major' Companies After Release

Photo credit: WWE.com

According to Fightful Select (h/t Domenic Marinelli of Ringside News), "many of the major wrestling promotions" are discussing Scott and the possibility of making a play for him.

That could mean promotions like AEW, Impact Wrestling, New Japan Pro-Wrestling and MLW among others will make offers to bring Scott in once his 90-day non-compete clause expires.

Scott was a surprise release Thursday along with fellow Hit Row members Top Dolla and Ashante "Thee" Adonis. Their releases came shortly after Hit Row member B-Fab was let go from her contract as well.

Their release came after they made only a few appearances on SmackDown following their call-up from NXT as part of the WWE Draft.

Hit Row was a highly entertaining group due to their ability to work in the ring, cut promos and even rap, which set them apart from the rest of the roster.

Even before Hit Row came into existence, Scott was a successful wrestler both in WWE and in other promotions.

Prior to signing with WWE in 2019, Scott wrestled for multiple companies, primarily under the name Shane Strickland. He held the world heavyweight titles in both MLW, CZW and Evolve, which made him one of the most sought-after wrestlers on the independent scene.

He also won the Lucha Underground Trios Championship twice under the Killshot gimmick.

In WWE, Scott contended for the Cruiserweight Championship on multiple occasions, and he finally tasted championship gold after the formation of Hit Row when he beat Bronson Reed for the North American Championship.

Scott is the complete package in terms of in-ring work, character and promo ability, and there is no doubt that signing him will be a major coup for whichever company lands him.

