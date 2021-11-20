Deron Williams 'A Little Jealous' of Chris Paul's Longevity: 'He's Defied Time'

Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

Former NBA point guard Deron Williams said he's "a little jealous" Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul is still competing at a high level.

Williams, who's preparing for a Dec. 18 boxing match against longtime NFL running back Frank Gore, was the third overall selection in the 2005 NBA draft. Paul was taken one pick later.

The 37-year-old University of Illinois product last stepped on an NBA court during the 2016-17 campaign, while his 36-year-old counterpart is still a key member of a Suns squad that reached the Finals last season.

"I'm a little jealous he's still out there shining," Williams told TMZ Sports. "And, you know, it's fun to watch. He's a special player, one of the best to ever do it, and he's defied time."

The three-time All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist said his "ship has sailed" in terms of playing in the NBA, but he's happy Paul continues to defy Father Time on the court.

"Seems like every team he goes to he makes them instantly better because there's nobody who predicted the Suns to be in the Finals last year," Williams said. "He was a huge part of that."

Paul was a driving force in the Suns' trip to the Finals, averaging 19.2 points and 8.6 assists across 20 playoff games, but Phoenix ultimately came up short against the Milwaukee Bucks.

After the championship series ended, the four-time All-NBA First Team selection made it clear retirement wasn't even remotely on his mind.

"It will take a while to process this or whatnot, but it's same mentality," Paul told reporters. "Get back to work. I ain't retiring, if that's what you're asking. That's out. So, back to work."

He's proceeded to average 14.4 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.5 steals while helping the Suns surge to a 12-3 start to the 2021-22 season.

Williams put together a strong career in his own right to give himself an outside chance at the Basketball Hall of Fame, but Paul will be a first-ballot selection whenever his playing days come to an end.