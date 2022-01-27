LeBron James out for Lakers vs. 76ers with Knee Injury; Listed as Day-to-Day

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will not play in Thursday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers and is considered day-to-day.

James did not seem thrilled about having to sit out the contest:

James missed time earlier this season with an abdominal strain but returned to the Lakers lineup for a Nov. 19 matchup against the Boston Celtics.

The 37-year-old continues to be a significant factor for the Lakers this season, averaging 29.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game while shooting 52.2 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from deep.

Despite being quite durable for most of his career, James missed a significant amount of time during the 2020-21 campaign because of several injuries.

While James is sidelined, the Lakers will rely on Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook to lead the way, with Carmelo Anthony and Malik Monk among those who will likely be asked to take on bigger roles.

The Lakers are 24-24 this season, tied for eighth place in the Western Conference. They'll need James to be healthy to make a run to the NBA Finals, but that's a ways away.