Dan Patrick: 12-Team College Football Playoff Is 'A Go'; 2023 or 2025 Season Eyed

The College Football Playoff expansion is reportedly "a go" with the field increasing from four teams to 12 in either 2023 or 2025.

Peacock's Dan Patrick reported the update Friday:

In June, the College Football Playoff board of managers launched a "feasibility study" into the idea of tripling the number of teams that qualify for the CFP, per CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd.

Board chairman Mark Keenum said the goal was to "engage other important voices" in the process, including school representatives.

"We have relationships with the bowls and a broadcast partner with whom we will want to consult to explore the feasibility of the 12-team proposal. This too will happen during this summer study period," Keenum said.

A 12-team field would grant a first-round bye to the top four seeds, but one of the sticking points was whether the games in the opening round would take place at the better seed's campus or a neutral site.

In October, Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated reported there was still disagreement about whether to expand the field to eight or 12.

Advocates of the eight-team plan argued it would be an easier transition that could remain within the current bowl structure and thus have no impact on the academic calendar while also protecting the "historic bowl system."

The 12-team proposal received support because it would increase television revenues by an additional $450 million over a two-year period, per Dellenger. It also was the preferred plan of the Group of Five commissioners because the smaller field wouldn't guarantee a non-Power Five playoff berth.

"What's holding us up is the eight versus 12," a source told Dellenger.

Patrick reported the jump directly to 12 teams has apparently won out, and it's just a matter of when the change will happen. A vote in December will decide whether it happens in 2023 or 2025.

However, a source told the Action Network's Brett McMurphy the idea a final decision has been made is "bogus" and, even if the 12-team plan is chosen, the earliest the change could happen is 2024.

For now, the playoff remains four teams and the selection committee could be heading toward controversy as undefeated Cincinnati out of The American continues to get ranked outside the top four in favor of one-loss teams.

The Bearcats played just one Top 25 opponent, a 24-13 road win over No. 9 Notre Dame in early October, and likely won't get another chance to significantly bolster its resume before the CFP field is set.

An eight- or 12-team playoff should reduce those type of issues, but no matter the field size, there will be bubble programs disappointed they didn't make the cut.