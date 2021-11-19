Stephen Curry Talks Hip Injury: James Harden Collision 'Messed with Me a Little Bit'

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Despite dropping 40 points in Golden State's 104-89 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday, Warriors guard Stephen Curry isn't sure whether he'll play Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons after attempting to take a charge on Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden during Tuesday's game left him shaken up.

"I'll get an assessment," Curry told reporters after Thursday's win. "That charge really messed with me a little bit, so I'm just trying to deal with that a little bit. So we'll see how it feels when I wake up."

Curry suffered the left hip contusion in Tuesday's 117-99 win over the Nets after colliding with Harden in the third quarter.

Even if he doesn't play Friday's game, his performance during Thursday's win over the Cavaliers proved he's one of the toughest and best players in the NBA. The 33-year-old, who was initially listed as questionable, finished with 40 points, four rebounds and six assists in 35 minutes. The road crowd even chanted "MVP" for the veteran in the fourth quarter.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr also lauded Curry after Thursday's win, saying: "He's one of the greatest players in the history of the game. And he's the greatest three-point shooter of all time." Curry made 9-of-16 from deep against the Cavs.

Curry has been a major reason the Warriors have been so successful early on this season. The three-time NBA champion entered Thursday averaging 28.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the field and 40.6 percent from deep.

While Curry is playing such a large role in the team's success, there's no reason to make him play on back-to-back nights against a Pistons team that is 4-10. If he gets some rest, he could return for a more difficult matchup against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.

If Curry is ruled out, Gary Payton II or Jordan Poole would be in line to start at point guard. Damion Lee should also see some more playing time if Curry is sidelined.

The Warriors own the best record in the NBA at 13-2, though the Phoenix Suns are just 1.5 games behind Golden State for the top spot in the Western Conference.