Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant Headline 2nd Update to NBA 2K22 Player Ratings

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

If you were looking for a metric to determine whether the Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry or Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant is having the better individual season, then NBA 2K22 isn't providing much help.

The game's developers dropped a new set of player ratings Thursday, and Curry and Durant are now the highest-rated stars after their overall ratings were bumped up to 97.

Curry is the NBA's leading scorer at 28.7 points per game, and he has powered the Warriors to the league's best record at 12-2.

Durant, meanwhile, is shooting 56.7 percent from the field and averaging 28.6 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. Despite missing Kyrie Irving, the Nets are second in the Eastern Conference at 11-5.

Both Durant and Curry are assembling MVP-caliber resumes.

While they have a lot of ground to make up on the former Warriors teammates, Ja Morant and Rudy Gobert entered a distinguished club. The Memphis Grizzlies playmaker and Utah Jazz big man both moved up to 90 overall.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George, on the other hand, fell out of the 90 club after losing one ratings point. In the initial batch of ratings, George gained two points but now sits at 89 overall.

Likewise, the Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic (minus-one to 93), the Nets' James Harden (minus-two to 92) and the Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard (minus-four to 90) lost ground.