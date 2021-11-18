Premier League, NBC Sports Extend TV Rights Contract in Deal Reportedly Worth $2.7B

Peter Powell/Pool via Getty Images

NBC announced it will retain the rights to the English Premier League in the United States after beating out ESPN:

Tariq Panja of the New York Times reported the deal is worth $2.7 billion for the six-year deal. The previously agreement, signed in 2013, was worth $1.1 billion.

The deal is also significantly higher than the rights for Spain's La Liga, which went to ESPN for $1.4 billion over eight years, per Panja.

Premier League content continues to grow in the United States with NBC Sports announcing last year that matches averaged 879,000 in total audience, including eight matches in 2020-21 that hit at least 1 million viewers.

The network has also produced 28 of the 30 most-watched EPL matches of all time in the United States.

Sports Media Watch reported the league's opening weekend in August was the most-watched since 2015 with an average of 628,000 viewers.

NBC will now keep the Premier League with games being shown across NBC Sports, USA and Peacock.

ESPN still has a significant role in the sport covering La Liga, Bundesliga and English Championship along with some World Cup qualifying matches. CBS controls the rights to Champions League and Serie A while Fox will broadcast the upcoming World Cup.