Becky Lynch Confirms Charlotte Backstage Rumors: 'I Lost It a Little Bit … Verbally'

Photo By Harry Murphy/Sportsfile for Web Summit via Getty Images

Ahead of her match against SmackDown women's champion Charlotte Flair at Survivor Series on Sunday, Raw women's champion Becky Lynch discussed recent reports of a backstage altercation between her and Flair on SmackDown.

Appearing on the MMA Hour with MMAFighting.com's Ariel Helwani, Lynch gave her take on what happened between her and Charlotte during and after a championship belt exchange segment:

"There was a plan in place that was supposed to go one way, and if it went one way then everyone would have had a moment and it would have been great. I, in the back, said this isn't gonna happen, and she's gonna do something else. And she did exactly what I had said she was gonna do. Sometimes things can happen out there and people can get carried away in a moment and you don't have time to process what happens, but when I knew that she was gonna purposely disrespect me, I processed it a lot quicker.

"So I was able to hold it together until I got backstage. I did what I was supposed to do, and then when I got backstage, I lost it a little bit … verbally. I had to go out and do the dark match. I verbally lost it. I still had a match to go and do. So, I didn't have time to be scrapping in the back."

The segment in question was supposed to see Lynch hand Flair the SmackDown Women's Championship and Flair hand Lynch the Raw Women's Championship since they had switched brands via the WWE Draft.

In the midst of the exchange, Charlotte dropped the Raw Women's title on the mat, and Becky then threw the SmackDown Women's title at her. Things seemed to get back on track to some degree when Sasha Banks appeared and confronted Charlotte.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Following last month's contentious segment, PWInsider (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Sai Mohan) reported that The Man and The Queen got "heated" with each other backstage, although it didn't get physical, which Lynch later confirmed.

It was also reported by Alex McCarthy of TalkSport that while Lynch and Flair were once close friends, their relationship became "strained" in 2018 when Becky called Charlotte "plastic" in a promo.

Later in her interview with Helwani, Lynch expressed her belief that Charlotte is difficult to work with and confirmed that she would rather not have to wrestle her at Survivor Series.

While there does seem to be some legitimate heat between Becky and Charlotte, it is also possible that they are purposely accentuating it in order to garner more interest in their upcoming match.

They have taken some personal shots at each other in promos over the past week and have even carried their feud over to social media.

Regardless of how much of their rivalry is real and how much is contrived, Lynch and Flair have succeeded at getting the fans' attention ahead of their champion vs. champion showdown on Sunday.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).