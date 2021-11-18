Lakers' Frank Vogel: Anthony Davis' Lack of Free Throws 'a Little Bit Mind-Boggling'

AP Photo/Morry Gash

The Los Angeles Lakers fell to .500 after Wednesday's 109-102 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

After the game, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel took issue with the free-throw disparity and pointed out that star forward Anthony Davis didn't get to the line once.

"I think Anthony Davis getting zero free-throw attempts is a little bit mind-boggling," Vogel told reporters. "And it's something we've been communicating to the league about."

The Bucks shot 24 free throws to the Lakers' 12 in Wednesday's game. It's the third time this season that Davis didn't get to the foul line in a game. He finished with 18 points and nine rebounds, but Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo outshone him, scoring 47 points in a dominant performance and attempting 11 free throws alone.

Davis also was hobbled after taking a knee to his hip, but he remained in the game even though his movement was limited. The big man has also dealt with injuries to his thumb and right knee, but he's played in every game this season.

The Lakers have been without LeBron James for the past eight games while he recovers from an abdominal strain. Los Angeles has gone 3-5 in that stretch, and its status as a contender in the Western Conference is looking shaky, at best. James was seen getting some work on the court prior to Wednesday's contest.

The Lakers are in the midst of a five-game Eastern Conference road trip. They will look to bounce back Friday against the Boston Celtics. Vogel said that James' status for that game has yet to be determined.