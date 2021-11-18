Draymond Green: If Warriors Win NBA Title, 'You Gotta F--king Hear It from Me'

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green had a message to deliver on the first episode of the Draymond Green Show, which was released Wednesday.

Of note, Green warned everyone that if the Warriors win the NBA title, then "you gotta f--king hear it from me."

The Warriors won five Western Conference titles and three NBA championships from 2014-15 to 2018-19 but fell on hard times during the 2019-20 seasons, when a rash of injuries led to the Dubs finishing with a league-worst 15-50 record.

They were good enough to bounce back and make the play-in tournament in 2020-21 but lost both games and didn't make the playoffs.

The Warriors appear to be back now, however, with the team starting the season with a league-best 12-2 record.

That's without the services of five-time All-Star Klay Thompson, who is working his way back from a torn ACL suffered in the 2019 NBA Finals and a torn Achilles suffered during a November 2020 workout. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Thompson could be back by Christmas.

As Green noted, the Warriors have had their fair share of critics over the years, and it appears the former Michigan State star will be ready to have his say if Golden State wins the title.

For now, as Green said, the team is only at game 15, which will be on the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET.