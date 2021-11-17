No. 12 Oregon Upset by Unranked BYU; Alex Barcello Drops 25 in Rout

AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer

The 2021 Phil Knight Invitational did not go according to plan for the Oregon Ducks.

The No. 12 Ducks welcomed BYU to the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, for this year's event but were promptly handed a blowout 81-49 loss. Alex Barcello continued his red-hot start to the season with 25 points on 9-of-11 shooting from the field and 4-of-6 shooting from deep to stake the Cougars to an early lead they never relented.

Unranked BYU was dominant in the first half and built a 19-point lead at intermission.

It set the tone on the defensive side while holding the Ducks to just 18 points in the first half and 32.1 percent shooting from the field overall. The Cougars swarmed to outside shooters and cut off driving lanes while the game was still hanging in the balance and never allowed the Ducks to build any sustained momentum in the second half.

Eric Williams Jr. led the way in the losing effort for Oregon and finished with 12 points and three rebounds.

Yet it was Barcello who stole the show against a Pac-12 opponent, which isn't exactly a surprise from BYU's perspective.

After all, the senior guard was the only player on the team who entered Tuesday's game averaging double-figure scoring totals after leading the Cougars to victories over San Diego State and Cleveland State to start the 2021-22 campaign.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

He also continued his scorching start from beyond the arc and is now 8-of-13 (61.5 percent) from deep on the season.

It wasn't a one-man effort, as Te'Jon Lucas (12 points, three assists and two rebounds), Fousseyni Traore (10 points, six rebounds and two blocks) and Spencer Johnson (10 points, three assists and three rebounds) scored in double figures for the victors.

BYU is now 3-0 and has a marquee win on its resume that will surely resonate to Selection Sunday. It will look to build on this effort when it takes on Central Methodist in Saturday's matchup.

The Cougars also have notable nonconference games remaining against Utah and Creighton and look capable of amassing an impressive resume long before they face the top-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs in WCC play.

As for the 2-1 Ducks, they will look to bounce back on Monday against Chaminade.