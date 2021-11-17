No. 4 Michigan Upset by Jared Rhoden, Unranked Seton Hall 67-65

AP Photo/Tony Ding

The unranked Seton Hall Pirates upset the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines 67-65 on Tuesday at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.

Michigan had a chance to tie or win the game down 66-64 with 10 seconds remaining.

Wolverines forward Terrance Williams II missed a long-distance two from the top of the key with eight-tenths of a second left, but Seton Hall guard Jared Rhoden was called for a shooting foul.

Williams missed the first free throw and made the second. Off the inbounds pass, Pirates guard Bryce Aiken was fouled with two-tenths of a second remaining and made one of two free throws to end the scoring.

Michigan then didn't have enough time to get a shot off, capping the upset.

Rhoden led the Pirates with 16 points. Tray Jackson and Aiken each scored 13 off the bench. Jackson made all five of his shots, three of which were three-pointers.

Wolverines big man Hunter Dickinson led all scorers with 18 points.

Michigan guard Eli Brooks stuffed the stat sheet with 17 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals. Backcourt mate DeVante' Jones had an 11-point, 12-rebound double-double.

The Wolverines led by as many as 10 in the second half and held a 55-46 edge with 8:49 remaining, but Seton Hall responded with an 11-2 run capped by an Aiken three with 4:35 left to tie this one at 57:

Seton Hall ended up taking the lead for good on a pair of Aiken free throws with 33 seconds left for a 65-64 advantage.

Eli Brooks missed a jumper on the other end, and Pirates guard Myles Cale responded with one of two free-throw makes after a foul, leading to the final sequence.

The 3-0 Pirates will now play Ohio State next Monday in the Fort Myers Tip-Off in Florida. The 2-1 Wolverines will visit UNLV in the Roman Main Event in Las Vegas on Saturday.