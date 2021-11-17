Lakers News: Chaundee Brown Signed to Contract from G League, Sekou Doumbouya Waived

AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

The Los Angeles Lakers made a roster move Tuesday to bolster their depth.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported that Los Angeles signed forward Chaundee Brown from its G League affiliate South Bay Lakers to a two-way contract. In a corresponding mover, the Lakers waived Sekou Doumbouya as he is rehabbing from a foot injury.

Brown appeared in one game for South Bay this year and recorded 23 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block. In five preseason appearances for the Lakers, he averaged 7.6 points and 1.4 rebounds in 12.1 minutes.

Brown signed with the Lakers in August after going undrafted. He signed with South Bay in October after he was waived. Brown spent three seasons at Wake Forest before transferring to Michigan for his senior season. The 22-year-old shot 41.9 percent from three-point range in his lone year as a Wolverine.

Doumbouya signed a two-way contract with the Lakers in October. He appeared in two games this season, playing late-game minutes in a pair of losses. He had 10 points on 4-of-4 shooting and four rebounds against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Lakers (8-7) have lost two of their last three games, most recently falling to the Chicago Bulls at home Monday. Star forward Anthony Davis was ejected during that game for just the second time in his 10-year career. Los Angeles has been without LeBron James for the past seven games, as he's been sidelined because of an abdominal strain.

Los Angeles will begin a five-game Eastern Conference road trip Wednesday, starting with the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks.