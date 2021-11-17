Warriors News: Klay Thompson Resumes Playing 5-on-5 in Achilles Injury Rehab

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Klay Thompson is one step closer to returning to the court.

Allie LaForce provided an update on the Golden State Warriors guard's rehab from his Achilles injury and reported head coach Steve Kerr said Thompson recently played five-on-five.

"That was the next step in his progression," LaForce said.

This is the second positive update for Thompson's recovery, as ESPN's Nick Friedell appeared on the Brian Windhorst and the Hoop Collective podcast and said Thompson "looks like himself" while going through individual workouts.

Insider Jordan Schultz also reported Thompson is making "steady progress" and could return to the court in five-to-six weeks.

Fortunately for the Warriors, there is no need to rush him back just yet. They have the best record in the NBA at 11-2 and have looked the part of title contenders even without their sharpshooter and an injured James Wiseman down low.

Much of the credit goes to Stephen Curry, who has already established himself as an MVP candidate.

Still, the Warriors may need Thompson back and healthy to emerge from a daunting Western Conference come playoff time. He is a five-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA selection who helped Golden State reach the NBA Finals five years in a row and win three championships during that impressive span.

His ability to hit from the outside prevents opposing defenses from completely collapsing on Curry, and he is also a solid defender who is versatile enough to guard multiple positions and take some of the pressure off his fellow Splash Brother.

That Thompson is working his way back to the court for a Warriors team that has already been so dominant surely has the rest of the league on notice.