NBA Rumors: Latest on LeBron James' Injury Timetable, John Wall Trade and Ben Simmons

The NBA season is in full swing, which means we're going to keep hearing some significant rumors. And with several players currently on the sidelines for various reasons, including injuries, things are bound to change.

So, let's take a look at some of the latest buzz from around the NBA.

Latest on LeBron James' Injury Timetable

LeBron James has been sidelined for two weeks with an abdominal strain, but the Los Angeles Lakers star could make his return to the court very soon.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the 36-year-old could return for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics.

Wojnarowski noted that James has not participated in any 5-on-5 or contact drills yet, but he "has progressed" and resumed individual workouts.

In six games this season, the four-time NBA champion is averaging 24.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and seven assists per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 34.7 percent from deep. The Lakers are 4-2 in games that he has played but 4-5 without him.

James missed two games earlier in the season with an ankle injury, but he's set to be out for an eighth-straight game when the Lakers visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.

With their superstar sidelined, the Lakers have primarily relied on Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. Talen Horton-Tucker has also impressed.

'Zero Traction' on Deal for John Wall

John Wall continues to wait patiently for a trade out of Houston.

According to Sport's Illustrated's Chris Mannix, there has been "zero traction" on a trade for the point guard.

The news comes after Wojnarowski reported it's "increasingly likely" Wall won't play this season because his contract is prohibiting a move.

The 31-year-old is in the third season of a four-year, $171.1 million deal, which includes a $44.3 million salary-cap hit this season. He also has a player option for the 2022-23 season at $47.3 million.

The five-time All-Star and the Rockets reached a mutual agreement in September for him to remain off the court while the franchise worked to find a trade partner.

Wall was traded to the Rockets last season in a deal that sent Westbrook to the Washington Wizards. When he took the court for Houston, it was his first action since December 2018 after two years out through injury.

The 2010 No. 1 pick proved he can still be an effective piece for a contending team last season. He averaged 20.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game while shooting 40.4 percent from the field and 31.7 percent from deep.

Still, it's not necessarily surprising that teams aren't showing much interest in Wall. Maybe as the trade deadline gets closer, more contending teams will show interest.

For now, though, things are set to remain as they are for Wall and the Rockets.

Sixers Fine Ben Simmons for Failing to Travel on Road Trip

The Philadelphia 76ers have fined Ben Simmons an unspecified amount for failing to travel on the team's current six-game road trip, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

"Simmons believes that the team continues to try to force him back on to the floor despite his mental health concerns and are disregarding his mental health issues," Charania said. "But the team’s positioning has been that until there’s information otherwise from their mental health specialist or Simmons that he should be expected to ramp back up for a return to the court.”

The 25-year-old complied with a request to meet with a team-recommended mental health specialist, though he continues to sit out.

Simmons' agent, Rich Paul, said last week that the Sixers pushing the point guard to return to the court could worsen his mental health issues.

Philly began fining the three-time All-Star by withholding 25 percent of his salary earlier this season. The team also fined him for not playing while demanding a trade. The fines initially stopped when he revealed his mental health struggles.

Simmons has been in a stalemate with the Sixers for months and reportedly wants a trade out of Philadelphia. The trade rumors began after the 76ers were eliminated from the 2021 postseason.