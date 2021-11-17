Bojan Bogdanovic Erupts for 27 as Jazz Crush Tobias Harris, 76ers

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

The Utah Jazz ended a two-game skid with a 120-85 win at home over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday.

Bojan Bogdanovic had 27 points to lead the way as six players scored in double figures for Utah, which entered the game with the fifth-ranked offense in the NBA. The Jazz improved to 9-5 with the victory.

The Sixers fell to 8-7 and have now lost five straight games. Shake Milton had a team-high 18 points. Philadelphia star center Joel Embiid missed his fifth consecutive game while he remains in the league's health and safety protocols.

Notable Player Stats

F Bojan Bogdanovic, UTAH: 27 points (9-of-12 FG)

G Jordan Clarkson, UTAH: 20 points (off bench)

C Rudy Gobert, UTAH: 15 points, 17 rebounds, 4 blocks

G Donovan Mitchell, UTAH: 13 points

G Shake Milton, PHI: 18 points

G Tyrese Maxey, PHI: 16 points

F Tobias Harris, PHI: 12 points

What's Next?

The Jazz will face the Toronto Raptors on Thursday in the final game of a five-game homestand. The Sixers will return to action Thursday against the Denver Nuggets in the third matchup of their six-game road trip.

