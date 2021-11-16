Pelicans' Zion Williamson Cleared to Resume Contact Drills in Foot Injury Rehab

Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson is still working his way back to the court after undergoing offseason foot surgery, and he's taking the next step in his recovery.

The Pelicans announced Williamson has been cleared to resume contact drills. The team says he will start with one-on-one drills before progressing to full-team workouts.

Williamson underwent medical imaging on his right foot Nov. 11 and is set to undergo further imaging Nov. 24 to determine his availability to return to team drills. There is still no official timetable for when he will be able to take the floor this season.

At 21 years old, Williamson is considered one of the most promising young talents in the NBA. He became the fourth-youngest player ever to be selected to an All-Star Game last year, and he has career averages of 25.7 points and 7.0 rebounds on 60.4 percent shooting from the field in two seasons.

But injuries have been an issue for Williamson thus far. He was out for the first three months of his rookie year after suffering a torn meniscus, and he missed 11 games last season with toe and finger injuries. In two years, Williamson has played in just 85 games.

The Pelicans have struggled in Williamson's absence this season, ranking second-to-last in the Western Conference with a 2-13 record. New Orleans ranks 26th in the NBA in both offense (102.0 points per game) and defense (111.3). Leading scorer Brandon Ingram missed seven games with a hip injury before returning Saturday.

While they await Williamson's return, things won't get easier for the Pelicans. They will look to bounce back from Monday's loss to the Washington Wizards with a road game on Wednesday against the Miami Heat, who are 9-5.