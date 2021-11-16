Klay Thompson on Skepticism Toward Warriors' Success: 'Hope People Keep Doubting Us'

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson doesn't mind critics who aren't quite ready to place the Dubs among the NBA's upper echelon of championship contenders.

Thompson, who's yet to play this season while completing his recovery from ACL and Achilles injuries that caused him to miss the last two campaigns, told Howard Beck of Sports Illustrated he gets a kick out of people who think the team's 11-2 start is a mirage:

"I love it. I love it. I hope people keep doubting us. I saw somebody on the TV the other day talking about, 'The Warriors aren't contenders because they've had a soft schedule.' Buddy, we got the MVP, a Defensive Player of the Year. That kind of disrespect bothers me. We have so many champions, guys who have done it in the highest pressure moments, and you're still gonna question our ability? I love it. But whatever. That's what talking heads are paid to do."

Yes, the Warriors have benefited from a favorable schedule in the early stages. They have played nine of their first 13 games at home, and their strength of schedule ranks 22nd of the NBA's 30 teams, per ESPN.

A lot of promising signs have emerged during the hot streak, though.

Stephen Curry is playing like a high-end MVP contender, Draymond Green is serving as the anchor of the defense while helping run the offense, Andrew Wiggins is finding a comfort zone without being the go-to scorer and Jordan Poole is establishing himself as a key contributor.

Andre Iguodala's return has also provided a boost defensively, and Thompson is expected to eventually make a comeback to provide a nice boost offensively. Golden State's strong start also means it won't have to put too much pressure on the five-time All-Star following his long layoff.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"You see what we're doing to start this year? And I'm not even out there yet. I'm just so excited," Thompson told Beck.

Green added: "We need Klay back. That will be a huge boost for us. But in the meantime, guys are stepping up, guys are playing well and we're in a good groove."

In a league where no preseason contender is without question marks—the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks are 6-8, the Brooklyn Nets (10-4) remain without Kyrie Irving and the Los Angeles Lakers are 8-7 with LeBron James sidelined by an abdomen injury—it's hard not to feel bullish about the Warriors.

Curry, Green and Thompson have championship credentials, and the roster around them appears deep enough to make serious noise come playoff time if the cornerstones stay healthy.

Golden State's schedule does get tougher in the weeks ahead with more road games and matchups with several marquee teams, including the Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns, so it probably won't maintain an .846 winning percentage.

That said, good teams bank wins during softer parts of the schedule. That's what the Warriors have done.