Bucks' Giannis 'Chose' Milwaukee with New Contract: 'In Two Years, That Might Change'

John Fisher/Getty Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo may not be wedded to the Milwaukee Bucks for the entirety of his five-year, $228.2 million extension.

"I chose to stay here even with all the pressure because it's easier to leave," the two-time MVP told GQ's Zach Baron. "That's the easy thing to do. It's easy to leave."

However, Antetokounmpo conceded "the next challenge might not be here."

"Me and my family chose to stay in this city that we all love and has taken care of us—for now," he said. "In two years, that might change. I'm being totally honest with you. I'm always honest. I love this city. I love this community. I want to help as much as possible."

The comments would've raised significantly more alarm bells in Milwaukee if the Bucks hadn't taken down the Phoenix Suns in the 2021 NBA Finals. Even though he had already signed the extension, the Bucks' failure to win a championship in 2020-21 would've reignited the conversation about his long-term future with the team.

Alex Saratsis, Antetokounmpo's agent, explained to Baron how things "might change" was less about the Bucks and more about the fact the 26-year-old has already achieved so much already.

In addition to his one championship and two MVPs, he's a five-time All-NBA player, four-time All-Defensive player, a Finals MVP, an All-Star MVP and the 2019-20 Defensive Player of the Year. The Greek star earned a place on the NBA's 75th anniversary team, and he's still in the prime of his career.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Nobody should be surprised if at a certain point Antetokounmpo might relish the opportunity to explore fresh scenery. And nobody knows what the state of the Bucks will be in a few years.

The Oklahoma City Thunder appeared to be on solid footing when Paul George re-signed in the 2018 offseason. One year later, George and Russell Westbrook were both traded as OKC kicked off a rebuild.

The Houston Rockets pushed the Golden State Warriors to the brink in the 2018 Western Conference Finals. By January 2021, James Harden waved the white flag and said he had "literally done everything I can" in pursuit of a title.

Rather than solidifying their status as a Finals contender in the Eastern Conference, landing Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward in 2017 was the start of a tumultuous two-year run for the Boston Celtics.

Unlike the Bucks, the Thunder, Rockets and Celtics all fell short of their goal, and it seemed apparent they didn't have a strong path forward by maintaining the status quo. Milwaukee is off to a 6-8 start in 2021-22, but it's way too early to start arguing again about whether Antetokounmpo needs to leave to maximize his peak playing years.