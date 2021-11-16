Nets Rumors: Kyrie Irving 'Out of Sight, Out of Mind' in Absence over COVID Vaccine

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The continued absence of point guard Kyrie Irving reportedly isn't having much day-to-day impact on the Brooklyn Nets.

"From what I'm gathering, like he's out of sight, out of mind right now. [Head coach] Steve Nash says he just texts him but not about basketball," ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth reported Tuesday on the Hoop Collective podcast.

The Nets announced in October that Irving would be excused from the team until he was eligible to become a full participant, either by receiving a COVID-19 vaccine or through a change in New York City's coronavirus restrictions for large-scale events.

Irving spent time with the Nets during training camp before the team decided to move forward without him rather than trying to navigate a situation where he'd be available for most road games but have to sit out home games.

The seven-time All-Star explained on Instagram Live last month (via Yash Matange of Sporting News) he wasn't going to change his stance despite the external pressure to get vaccinated.

"This is my life," Irving said. "I get to do whatever I want with this, this is one body that I get here. And you are telling me what to do with my body. This has everything to do with what is going on in our world. And I am being grouped into something that is bigger than just the game of basketball."

Nets governor Joe Tsai told ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk in late October he hoped Irving would get "vaccinated as soon as possible" and lamented the fact it's a situation that became highly politicized, saying people are "hijacking the issue" for political gain.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"I don't think it's a matter of belief," Tsai said. "I think it's a matter of fact. It's science."

Irving's chances of returning in the short term took a hit when New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams said on CNN following his election victory in early November he wouldn't alter the vaccine mandate.

The 29-year-old Duke product hasn't spoken on the issue publicly in recent weeks, though he did post a cryptic message on Sunday on Twitter:

Meanwhile, Brooklyn has managed to start the season 10-4 despite being without a member of its Big Three. Kevin Durant has posted MVP-level numbers to lead the charge while splitting ball-handling duties with James Harden in Irving's absence.

With Irving not changing his stance on vaccination and New York City seeing a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, it's unlikely the guard will return any time soon.

The Nets are back in action Tuesday night when they host the Golden State Warriors in a high-profile matchup at Barclays Center.