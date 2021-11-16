Anthony Davis Told Ref 'That's BS' Before Ejection vs. Bulls, Says Lakers HC Vogel

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said the referee lacked "common sense" in his decision to eject star forward Anthony Davis in the third quarter of Monday's game against the Chicago Bulls.

Davis lost his shoe on a play in which the ball went out of bounds. The official restarted play, giving Chicago a 5 vs. 4 advantage while the eight-time All-Star put his shoe back on. It prompted a response from Davis that led to his second technical foul of the game.

"I think typically the ref will wipe the ball, let the guy get his shoe on, have some common sense," Vogel told reporters. "Quick in-bounds, AD said 'That's B.S.,' which happens about 15 times in the NBA every game. Quick tech, ejection. I don't know what to say about that."

