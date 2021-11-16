Report: Suns Employees to Be Granted Confidentiality in Probe of Team, Robert Sarver

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Representatives from the law firm investigating Phoenix Suns managing partner Robert Sarver reached out to team employees to assure them they can receive confidentiality, according to ESPN's Baxter Holmes.

The NBA announced Nov. 4 that it was bringing in Wachtell Lipton to look into allegations against Sarver and wider organizational concerns levied in a report by Holmes.

Among other things, Sarver allegedly "used racially insensitive language repeatedly in the office" and behaved in an inappropriate manner both toward and around employees.

Sarver issued a denial in advance of the report and followed up after it published to say he "continue[d] to be shocked by the false reporting by Baxter Holmes."

Beyond directly implicating Sarver, Holmes also wrote how those who worked for the Suns didn't feel comfortable expressing any workplace-related issues with the necessary parties.

A current staffer said that the human resources department was "the last place you go." Multiple employees also said they didn't alert HR to any complaints because of potential retaliation.

After his initial story was released, Holmes reported Robert's wife, Penny, reached out to at least three former Suns employees and that "they consider the messages an attempt to intimidate them."

"If something happens to one of my children, I will hold you and [former head coach] Earl Watson personally responsible," Penny Sarver wrote in one such exchange. "Think about your own child for a second and imagine the tables turned."

Penny denied the messages were intended to be threatening and that the idea was "as silly as it is wrong and outrageous."

Along with explaining how employees can withhold their identities from the findings, Holmes reported the Wachtell Lipton attorneys indicated the investigation "would take time." A resolution may not be on the horizon.